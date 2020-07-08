Vocalo Radio

Dehd Reflects On The Inevitability Of Time With “Month”

Written by on July 8, 2020

Dehd_FlowerofDevotion_Cover.jpg“Month” seems to be the last single before the July release of the Chicago trio’s next album Flower of Devotion.

Two months ago, Dehd released their first new single in anticipation for their next full-length album “Loner.” A month later, the band dropped “Flood,” a further tease to their upcoming project. Now, yet another month after that, we have “Month,” capturing the polish and refinement to be delivered with Flower of Devotion. 

The new single is the slowest yet: a melancholic love note to the passing of the year. The “Month” is poignantly relevant, as the United States braces itself for yet another month locked in. However, there’s an air of hope coupled with the bittersweet lyrics, emphasizing the cyclical nature of time; coming and going, with lows and highs throughout.

Flower of Devotion is set to release July 17.

Follow Dehd on Instagram and Twitter

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

