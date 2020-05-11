Dehd Addresses Isolation With “Loner”

The Chicago trio teases new album with a fresh music video. And “Loner” could not have come at a better time.

It is during these times of self-isolation and stay-at-home orders that we tend to feel the most alone. Unable to interact with the outside world in our usual way, new methods to stay active, mentally and physically, must arise. It’s important to look at the power we have in our hands to better ourselves, especially during these lonesome times.

This is precisely the message Dehd tries to convey in their newest single “Loner.”

The Chicago trio is set to release their sophomore album July 17, but to prep us for the upcoming Flower of Deception, they’ve released a music video for their appropriately named “Loner.” Though the album was recorded late last year, bassist and vocalist Emily Kempf said in a statement about the record that she wanted to explore being “utterly alone,” a message almost ironically fitting right now.

In loneliness it’s possible to find beauty, however, and “Loner” proves that. The song keeps a fresh and light tone through its airy harmonies and Kempf’s almost-pleading vocals are the perfect mix of chaotic harmony. If this is a snippet of what’s to come, we’re eager to see what’s next.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens