Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph Puts Respect On Her Roles’ Names

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has received both a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her role in The Holdovers. As with all of her work, Randolph’s performance in the film is rooted in respect.

For actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, every role is infused with integrity and respect — and her part in The Holdovers is no exception. In the film, Randolph plays Mary Lamb, the cafeteria manager at a fictional New England men’s boarding school, Barton Academy.

While grieving the loss of her son in Vietnam, Mary spends her days cooking for Barton’s students. Despite her character’s subtle resentment for her job, Randolph made sure the importance of Mary’s work was not understated.

“When they first told me about it, they said that she was a cafeteria worker, and I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no! No, she’s not. She runs the culinary department at this Ivy League institution,’” Randolph recalled. “I’ve learned that from the likes of Phylicia Rashad, Ella Joyce, where they were like, ‘Whatever the job is, you put respect on that woman’s name, and that she has integrity in what she’s doing.’”

Randolph’s attention to depth in personifying her roles has not gone unnoticed. Her role in The Holdovers has earned her 30 awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Randolph spoke with Reggie “The Reel Critic” Ponder about the importance of Mary’s pride in her work, inspiring female chefs and more. The Holdovers is available for streaming on Peacock.

Reggie Ponder: Hi, this is Reggie Ponder, The Reel Critic. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is having her moment in the sun with her critically acclaimed performance as Mary in the movie The Holdovers. Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, she followed that up with a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress. I got a chance to speak with Da’Vine Joy Randolph about her role, and here’s an excerpt from that interview.

When I was in college, and I know this is my college, the food service workers were the glue that held the world together. It seems like your character does that in so many respects. Can you speak to that?

Da’Vine Joy Randolph: Sure. So interesting. When they first told me about it, they said that she was a cafeteria worker, and I said, “Oh, no, no, no! No, she’s not. She runs the culinary department at this Ivy League institution.” And I’ve been like that for a long time. I’ve learned that from the likes of Phylicia Rashad, Ella Joyce, where they were like, whatever the job is, you put respect on that woman’s name, and that she has integrity in what she’s doing. And I’ve held it. I’ve played a myriad of roles. I’ve even played a prison inmate. However, there’s always a level of dignity and respect on it.

So, interestingly enough, that was a thing in which we had to do a lot of back and forth. But I applaud my director, Alexander Payne, because he was very open to the conversation where I said, “Listen, this lady is very good at her job.” I love to cook. I’m a pretty good cook. And so I was like, “Listen, I will be cooking, I will be chopping.” Because I needed people to see she’s not just throwing stuff together. This is a job she likes, in regards to her skill set. You see what I’m saying? The situation and work environment, not into that, but she’s good at her job. This isn’t just a begrudging cafeteria that just slops mess on your… No, she takes pride on it.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and director Alexander Payne on the set of ‘The Holdovers’. SEACIA PAVAO/FOCUS FEATURES

Also, during the pandemic, I was in New Orleans. I’m sure all of y’all are quite familiar with New Orleans. But there’s an infamous female chef by the name of Dooky Chase, who has fed dignitaries, presidents, the likes. This woman, unfortunately, has recently passed, but something about her that I thought was so amazing is that she literally ran her restaurant, whether it was selling low country, Southern food, soul food or not, she ran it like a Michelin Star restaurant. And she had a crisp, white uniform, chef’s outfit, European style, that she wore. And she did it with such dignity. And I told them, I said, “My work outfit needs to be crisp whites.” Because they wanted me to be in an apron. I said, “My work outfit needs to be a uniform that she chooses to put on, and she wears with pride.” You see what I’m saying?

So in regards to what her job was, it was imperative that I was like, I need to be cooking things. I need to be chopping things, I need to be hands-on. Because it’s important for me to show this lady not only earned this job, but is very good at this job. They would be very messed up without her, and rely on her and her skill, as opposed to the service she provides, if that makes sense.

RP: It makes a lot of sense. And, since you used some cooking terms, you cooked that and you did chop that up. So thank you so much.

DJR: Thank you so much.

“The Reel Critic” is hosted and produced by Reggie Ponder.

Written by Abigail Harrison and Morgan Ciocca

