D2X On The Obstacles of Finishing College Through The Pandemic and More

Chicago South Side native known as D2x, took sometime out his day to chat with our Midday Host Bekoe for an informative conversation, in which he explain how his name is a mixture of his government name and his music influence DMX. He also spoke on some challenges he’s been facing while finishing College through the coronavirus pandemic, and how being at home has opened a new door of creativity for him to expand his music through freestyling.

As you watch D2X’s latest interview above, you’ll learn more on how he put together his recent single “Go!” produced by Glohan Beats, as well as the sample used within the production. His single also landed within our Rotation back in September of 2019, and was consider a Top track to listen to from our Morning Amp Host Jill Hopkins.

During our interview D2x also spoke on how since he’s been home, he’s been utilizing the efforts of freestyling to help better understand himself musically, which has ultimately allow him showcase how versatile he can be.

Written By Bekoe