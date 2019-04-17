Curtis Shaw Flagg Talks Twitter Follow Restrictions, Lyft’s Stock Debut, and Snapchat Games

On this Week’s #Hashtag with Curtis Shaw Flagg, Curtis and Jill Hopkins talk about the new Follow limits that twitter has set up, Lyft going public as a ‘Unicorn’ company on the stock market, and the new Bitmoji games that Snapchat is releasing.

This week Twitter has, well, tweeted, to announce that they will be reducing the daily follow limit from 1,000 to 400 in order to reduce the spam and bot activity on the platform. Overall, this is something that will be affecting the PR companies and those weird accounts that are supposedly run by ‘New York Times Best Selling Authors’ and Band Boys trying to promote their new EP.

Lyft is now a publicly traded company, and the other ride-share apps are taking notice. The stock prices have been fluctuating in ways that are apparently normal, but mostly everyone is waiting to see what happens next.

A recent from announcement from Snapchat says that Bitmoji games are coming soon. If you already are a fan of the personalized emojis, then you’re in luck, because you’ll soon be able to play games using the colorful and expressive characters that resemble all your Snapchat pals.

For the full segments from the show, listen here:

