Curtis Shaw Flagg Talks Removing Likes, Removing George Zimmerman and Pinterest Going Public

Curtis Shaw Flagg is Vocalo’s Senior Social Media Correspondent. On this week’s episode of #Hashtag, Flagg dives into topics such as Facebook and Instagram eliminating the “like” count on posts and Pinterest’s upcoming challenges as a newly public company.

In late 2017, Facebook published a report which looked at whether social media is good or bad for users, which concluded that, used right, social platforms can facilitate important and valuable connections. ‘Used right’ is the key – in order to be beneficial, social platforms need to encourage more active, engaging activity, as opposed to mindless scrolling and basic response.

One aspect that’s getting more focus is follower and like counts, and the value that such numbers actually provide (or don’t).

Instagram is now experimenting with the removal of like counts from posts, with only the creator able to see their total number of likes.

Another interesting social media story in the news is George Zimmerman’s many attempts at making a dating profile. Flagg reports that both Tinder and Bumble have banned Zimmerman for making fake accounts and for bad behavior offline.

To wrap up the interview, Flagg details the new difficulties that will face Pinterest as they become the first social media company to go public.

Through the IPO, Pinterest raised more than $1.4 billion and hit a market valuation of over $15 billion. In its prospectus, Pinterest points out that it is in the “early stages” of building an advertising strategy that aligns users and brands. What distinguishes Pinterest from other social media platforms is that its users tend to embrace brand advertising rather than actively trying to avoid it. Some of the most popular categories on Pinterest include fashion and home decorations. However, Pinterest is not yet profitable.

Tune into The Morning AMp weekdays from 8-10 a.m and check out the entire segment below!

