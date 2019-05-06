Curtis Shaw Flagg Discusses the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

Curtis Shaw Flagg, our social media correspondent, joined us in the studio to talk about the use of artificial intelligence in everything from dating apps to crime management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the use of is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. The technology can be used to recognize faces, simulate voices and even catch criminals in the act.

While the technology is still being developed, the demand for its speedy release is high, prompting unfinished versions to go on the market that often malfunction or incorrectly identify people. Earlier in the week, the dating app Bumble announced that it would use AI to take down unwanted explicit images from their application. The good uses of the technology are great, however, when machines don’t work exactly as they’re supposed to, the outcome can be much worse.

Some cases of facial recognition used in crime management have resulted in false identification and bias. Facial recognition has proven especially ineffective at identifying the faces of color and/or women. Listen to the full segment below to hear why Flagg believes we’re headed in the wrong direction.

