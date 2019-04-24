Council of Feminist Thought Discusses “Homecoming”, Coverage in 2020 Presidential Race

In this week’s Council of Feminist Thought, Arionne Nettles and Sameena Mustafa joined Jill Hopkins in the studio to discuss Beyonce’s new feature film “Homecoming” and the coverage, or lack thereof, of female candidates in the upcoming 2020 presidential race.

Beyonce’s new feature length film details her preparation for a Coachella performance, and provides commentary on Historically Black Universities (HBU) through her entire production team. “Homecoming” has been the most popular title on Netflix since last week, the day it came out. The film, which was directed and produced by Beyonce Knowles, goes into the behind-the-scenes work and inspiration behind the singer’s performance. Gender and racial identity are common themes among Beyonce’s songs, but in the film fans can see how she takes those themes to heart through her hired crew and even set choices.

Before adjourning for the day, the COFT discussed the difference in coverage between 2020 male and female presidential candidates. As a former candidate, Sameena Mustafa agreed that women have to campaign differently than men if they wish to avoid backlash and oftentimes personal attacks.

“There’s no real check-in like ‘Okay, he said this … he’s presidential'”, said Mustafa. “It’s, like, no what did he actually do when he had the ability to influence policy?”.

Listen to the full council below:

<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/610775145&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true”></iframe>