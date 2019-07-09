About
The AMp
Interviews that amp up Arts + Culture + Community
Culture
The AMp
Jill Hopkins’ Feminist Friday Skate Jams
Featured
The AMp
Lyric Opera Brings A Fresh New Energy to Their Chicago Production of West Side Story
The AMp
Girls Rock! Chicago Talks Empowerment Through Music
The AMp
Terrence Chappell on How Intergenerational Trauma is Gendered
The AMp
Free Spirit Media’s The Real Chi learning newsroom empowers young adults to change media narratives in Chicago.
Culture
The AMp
Damon Young offers a personal account of being Black in America in new book
The AMp
#Eduham Makes History a Reality for Low Income Students
The AMp
David Himmel Reflects on Radio Past and Present in “The Last DJ”
Featured
The AMp
Maria Bamford Finds Meaning Through Blending Comedy with Mental Health Awareness
The AMp
Charles Preston Comes To The Defense Of The Millenial Voter
The AMp
Donnell Rawlings brings laughs to Chicago
The AMp
Actress Sydney Charles on staring in “Nina Simone: Four Women”
The AMp
Abi Sanchez is recording a comedy album, “A.B.I.: A Bad Idea”
