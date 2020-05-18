Relive Club Vocalo’s Fifth Week

It’s been over a month of Club Vocalo and the party just keeps getting better!

Every Saturday night and Sunday afternoon Vocalo’s Instagram Live will be streaming “Club Vocalo!” Featuring Vocalo residents, collective members, and new DJs, we bring you into the booth with some of the best DJs in Chicago.

On Saturday nights (10pm-12am) we’ll be putting out all the party vibes and providing you a night out from the safety of your own home. Then, come join us again on Sundays (12-2pm) for lighter, funkier, more family-oriented, boozy brunch vibes! Either way, we’re determined to bring a little joy right into your own home.

Bopping with us this past weekend were DJs Step and Pumpin Pete on Saturday night. Two of the most talented mixers in the game, it was the perfect way to make us feel like we were at the club…even while we were sitting on our couch. Then, DJs Archi and John Simmons lit up our feeds on Sunday afternoon for relaxed, brunch vibes (complete with a cardboard cutout of Mayor Lightfoot).

Catch up on the action by checking out the sets from Step, Pumpin Pete, and John Simmons below. And join us on our Instagram Live this weekend, same time as always, as a new batch of incredible DJs bring the party straight into your home. All of that, only on Club Vocalo!

DJ Step’s Saturday Night Set

Pumpin Pete’s Saturday Night Set

John Simmon’s Sunday Afternoon Set