Club Vocalo’s First Weekend Brings The Party Home

Every Saturday night and Sunday afternoon Vocalo’s Instagram Live will be streaming “Club Vocalo!” Featuring Vocalo residents, collective members, and new DJs, we bring you into the booth with some of the best DJs in Chicago.

On Saturday nights (10pm-12am) we’ll be putting out all the party vibes and providing you a night out from the safety of your own home. Then, come join us again on Sundays (12-2pm) for lighter, funkier, more family-oriented, boozy brunch vibes! Either way, we’re determined to bring a little joy right into your own home.

This past weekend, during the inaugural Club Vocalo, we had DJs Archi and Step spinning up a rocking Saturday night, then were joined by DJs Super Brush 427 and Jesse De La Pena on Sunday.

Keep the party going by checking out the performances by DJs Step and Super Brush 427 below, and don’t forget to tune in every weekend for a new Club Vocalo!