Club Vocalo Week Two: It Just Keeps Getting Better

Every Saturday night and Sunday afternoon Vocalo’s Instagram Live will be streaming “Club Vocalo!” Featuring Vocalo residents, collective members, and new DJs, we bring you into the booth with some of the best DJs in Chicago.

On Saturday nights (10pm-12am) we’ll be putting out all the party vibes and providing you a night out from the safety of your own home. Then, come join us again on Sundays (12-2pm) for lighter, funkier, more family-oriented, boozy brunch vibes! Either way, we’re determined to bring a little joy right into your own home.

This past weekend we featured DJs John Simmons and Pumpin Pete for all of the club vibes we’ve been missing since stay at home orders went into place. Then, we checked in with DJs Carlos Feliciano and Charlie for the perfect funky brunch we needed. A weekend well spent, if we do say so ourselves.

Relive the moment by watching DJs Pumpin Pete and Charlie all over again below! And catch us on our Instagram Live this weekend, same time as always, as a new batch of incredible DJs bring the party straight into your home! All of that, only on Club Vocalo!