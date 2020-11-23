From her powerful, full-bodied voice to a smooth, explosive sound injected with soul and funk notes, Chicago-based Claire Bryant never fails to deliver. And her musicianship is only matched by her vulnerable, emotionally personal songwriting.

Bryant’s new EP “Too Hot” taps straight into that vulnerability, opening up about sensuality in interpersonal relationships, all surrounded by dynamic instrumentations and powerhouse vocals.

For our Quick Bites digital profile series, here is a quick rundown of Claire Bryant, her influences and what to expect in the future.

Where are you from?

Libertyville, IL.

Where do you live now?

Humboldt Park, Chicago, IL.

What three songs do you have on repeat right now?

“Thrill (feat Liv.e)” – Love Mansuy

“Lightning” – Orion Sun

“Rosedrops” – Laik

What three artists are you most influenced by?

Snoh Aalegra, SZA, Amy Winehouse.

What are your words to live by?

There is only Plan A. Plan B is assuming failure.

Favorite song on the new EP?

“Too Hot.”

What’s one hobby you have that would surprise people?

Kickboxing.

What’s the weirdest piece of home decor in your living space?

A wasp nest.

What would you want your last meal to be?

My Aunt Julie’s homemade Italian beef.

How do you drink your coffee?

Black.

What’s up next for you?

More music releases!

Most unexpected artist you listen to?

Radiohead.

First concert you went to?

Kelly Clarkson.

Guilty pleasure movie?

“My Cousin Vinny.”

Guilty pleasure song?

“Pretty Please” by Dua Lipa.

Thoughts on ska music?

Not for me.

What’s one phrase you started saying unironically but now can’t stop saying?

“I’m dead.”

Thoughts on the concept of brunch?

I love a good reason to day drink.

Likelihood of saying “okie dokie” unironically?

0%.

What’s a musical instrument you hope you learn?

Bass.

Any shoutouts you’d like to give?

Shoutout to my amazing roommates, Isi and Morgan, for always listening to my unreleased song drafts, plugging my music anywhere and everywhere and loving me unconditionally.