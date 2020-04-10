Christian JaLon Is Experiencing Blessings Despite Quarantine

South Side Vocalist Christian JaLon is here to say that R&B lives on – even in the time of COVID – with the release of her latest EP Emotional Affair.

Vocalo host Bekoe caught up with Christian over the phone to discuss the EP, discover the most emotional track, and dish on what her plans are post-quarantine. Stream full podcast above via Spotify for full experience, or continue reading below.

How have you been doing? And what have you been doing to pass the time during this pandemic?

I am doing pretty well and I’m grateful to say it. Of course life offers its ups and downs, but I’m a firm believer that it isn’t about the situations at hand, it’s purely based on how we handle those situations. You get rewarded internally for handling situations well, so I’m doing great, thank you for asking!

This pandemic has not kept me from doing much of anything. Before we were instructed to keep away from one another, I did that on a regular basis anyway. If I wasn’t at church or at the store, I was at my house. So, yeah, I’m still working on music, working on books and poetry…kickin’ it with my family because I ain’t got a choice because I live with my family. [laughs]

I’m glad to hear that you’re still active and doing what you can do in this time. Now, I noticed that you’re a pure vocalist and no auto tune is needed. So does music run in your family? What inspired you to start singing?

Music does run in my family! My mom had told me when I was really young that my grandma has a really great singing voice. My mother is a great singer [too]. She studied music in college. And then my father played some instruments, my mom also plays some instruments, my older brother plays instruments and sings…so, yeah, I would say it runs in my family.

What inspired me to start singing? I just heard it around me all the time. And when God places something on your heart, I’m a firm believer that you should follow it and so I’m following it.

I had a feeling you know, music ran in your family because like I said, I just your vocals are just so pure and natural. Now your latest EP Emotional Affair is a well put EP…can you first provide us with why the title?

It wasn’t random, per se, but it also wasn’t something that I had planned prior to deciding I wanted to release that EP. The title is because that is the topic at hand – an emotional affair. We oftentimes get caught up with people who we shouldn’t be entertaining or be entertained by and that’s what it was: I entertained a situation. And it’s an emotional affair. An affair of the heart.

Would you be open to share which is your most emotional record?

They are all extremely emotional, but if I had to choose my favorite emotional one, it would be “Forward.” The second half, actually. When I recorded the song – right after the song ended – I just kept going and I recorded it acapella. And then I sent it to my homie Wax Roof and I was like, “Yo, I need you to put something behind this for me – just some simple keys.” And he came back and was like, “This sounds like worship music,” because I had sang it like it was a worship song.

Mahalia Jackson says, when she sings the blues, she still feels how she felt while singing the blues. But when she’s singing gospel, it’s an actual release for her. And so I wanted to sing this song as a way to really say “I’m moving forward. I have to really release this. I have to really give this situation to God. And I have to get out of my own way and I have to allow myself to come out of this bondage.”

So when I sent it to Wax, he instantaneously heard the gospel influences and the worship melodies and everything that came with it – those strengths and the conviction. He sent me what he had back and it was exactly how I wanted it. Literally. And that’s why I’m so grateful for Wax, because we don’t miss with each other. [laughs]

Now before this outbreak took place did you have any current events set up? I mean if so, how has things impacted you?

I really only had music videos for Emotional Affair set up. All of the performing events that I had came prior to [the outbreak]. Not only that, there are some [for] after they say we’re supposed to come out of quarantine. So right now, nothing is impacted. And I have to say thank you to our heavenly father for that, because I know so many other artists and freelancers and influencers who have had events and things canceled. So I’m really grateful that wasn’t my predicament.

Due to this outbreak, what’s been the biggest obstacle for you?

To be quite frank with you, I have not had a very huge obstacle. And again, I have to say thank you to God. As of right now, I’m just striving to come up with ways that I’m able to help. So I have been working on a thing, and hopefully it turns into something bigger – beyond this pandemic – because I really want this to happen. And I really want to be able to help those who are in need. So yeah, aside from there being no toilet paper the first week of this happening [laughs] that’s just about it. And I’m grateful that’s it.

When things are back to normal, what’s the first thing you intend to do? Also, what are some goals you’d like to accomplish?

I don’t think anything’s gonna go back to the norm that we’ve known, but when things are back to a place where we can actually function properly, first thing I intend to do is move out of my parents crib. I have been working towards moving out of state and I feel led. Some goals are to get these music videos out and then more photoshoots because I’m trying to dip my toes into modeling.

And just working on things that allow for actual teamwork. Right now we can’t be around each other. I’ve been around my manager like once since this happened, so our ideas are being shared now over the phone. I just really want to be around team members and get things done in a much, much bigger and broader and larger way.

Follow Christian on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Edited for length and clarity by Shelby Kluver