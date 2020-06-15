Chloe x Halle Stun Once More With “Ungodly Hour”

The sister duo may have started their career with YouTube covers, but they are quickly establishing themselves as the standard bearers for a new generation of R&B.

When sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey posted a cover of Beyonce’s “Pretty Hurts” on their YouTube page in 2012, no one would have expected their subsequent, meteoric rise to fame. After being found by Queen Bey herself and being signed to her label Parkwood Entertainment, Chloe and Halle are enjoying the spotlight, and they are making it their own.

Moving away from covers, Chloe x Halle as the sisters have stylized their joint name, the duo has shown the world what new direction they want R&B to go. Their 2018 debut full-length album The Kids Are Alright proved that the then-teens had what it took to take the world by storm. Now, each barely 20 years old, Ungodly Hour takes what their previous album did right to captivate a crowd and ramps it up to 11.

Ungodly Hour is more refined, and boasts genuine insight into Chloe x Halle’s life. This time around, they have a greater control not just in the lyrics and arrangements, but the duo now share production credits on all their songs. This makes this album sound as if we were entering into the secret world of two sisters, closely listening to their life story.

Chloe x Halle already have a sizable following, but they are a group that will be worth paying attention to as they continue to grow, giving us a more refined, mature sound.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens