Chlöe Embraces Her Pain ‘In Pieces’

Grammy-nominated Atlanta artist Chlöe’s debut solo album is here, and it’s taking fans deeper into her life.

Since debuting as a solo artist with a performance of hit single “Have Mercy” at the VMAs in 2021, anticipation for Chloe Bailey’s solo album only grew as she released several singles — “Treat Me,” “Surprise” and “Through The Night” — throughout 2022. Now the five-time Grammy nominee has recently released the album her fans have been waiting for. The tracks showcased her strong skills as a solo singer, songwriter and producer after starting her career as one half of duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey.

Leading up to the release of her debut solo album In Pieces, the Atlanta artist dropped several more singles — beginning with “Pray It Away” in January. On March 29, just two days before the album’s release, she premiered a music video for the titular track “In Pieces.” Spotlighting Chlöe playing a red piano in a red gown, the simple video prompts audiences to really listen to the lyrics as she delivers the song’s powerful message.

The album features several ballads including “In Pieces” and “Make It Look Easy,” both stripped-down productions carried by her vocals. Meanwhile upbeat songs, like “Body Do” and “Told Ya,” featuring Missy Elliott, give listeners something to dance to for the summer.

Chlöe took to Instagram on March 16 to explain the meaning behind the album’s cover photo, saying it was inspired by a photo of a porcelain doll she saw three years ago. She dedicated the album to those who are like her: dealing with life and not allowing people in.

“IN PIECES is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they are going through,” she wrote.

In Pieces is available for streaming now on all platforms.

Written by Joshua X. Miller

