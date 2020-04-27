Chicago Shines In Submissions To NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest

Quinn Christopherson, Naia Izumi and Fantastic Negrito are just a few of the artists who’ve launched historic, and in some cases Grammy-winning, careers after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.

This year several of our our friends and #InRotation artists are entering the contest, and we knew we needed to highlight some of the incredible submission videos that our community has been creating.

We were overjoyed, but not surprised, that these artists transcended the difficulties of an uncertain time – creating strong, stunning, and unique submission videos.

Check out these dope submissions from our In Rotation Artists, we’ll be rooting for them to rep Chicago !

Woes

Asantewaa

Almost Neon

D2X

Grace Blackford

Louda y Los Bad Hombres

Christian JaLon

And if you’re like us and just can’t get enough of all these Chicago artists, you can check out the full playlist here: