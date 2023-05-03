Chicago Summer 2023 Festivals On The Horizon

Pictured above: Chicago artist KAINA performing during Pitchfork Music Festival 2022. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Festival season is fast approaching, and Vocalo wants to prepare you for a music-filled summer.

Here are some of our top picks for music and cultural festivals to keep an eye on over the next few months!

Mayfest

May 12-14, Lincoln Park

This year marks the 26th season of Mayfest in Lincoln Park, showcasing local Chicago art and music — also collaborating with the Armitage Art Show. To find out more information on the musical lineup and specific art installations, visit their website.

Mole de Mayo Festival

May 26-27, Pilsen

This annual Mole de Mayo Festival takes place in Chicago’s iconic Pilsen neighborhood, sharing Latino and Mexican culture through food, music and activities for the whole family. This festival will take place from May 26 to 28. Find more of what to expect at moledemayo.org.

Sueños Music Festival

May 27-28, Grant Park

Sueños showcases live performances by 20+ reggaetón and Latin artists, food by local Chicago vendors and arts and activities galore. More info on their website!

Taste Of Randolph

June 16-18, West Loop

This year marks the 26th anniversary of Taste of Randolph, and Star Events continues to curate an eclectic mix of artists and musicians while providing a platform for house DJs to spin. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy the diverse flavors of Chicago restaurants and listen to the music that is crafted here in the city. This year’s artists include Chicago artists Jamila Woods, The O’My’s, Rich Jones and Heavy Crownz, plus DJs Derrick Carter and Ron Carroll — just to name a few. For more information performers and how to attend, visit their website.

Hyde Park Summer Fest

June 17-18, Midway Plaisance Park

This year’s Hyde Park Summer Fest will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Their lineup of performers includes 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, Vic Mensa and Tobe Nwigwe. Both days will be packed with entertainment and great food. To see a full list of artists and vendors, visit their website.

Re:SET Concert Series

June 23-25, Riis Park

Spanning three days, the new Re:SET concert series notes on its website it was created “as an artist and fan friendly alternative to the standard summer concert experience.” The series is set for headliners Steve Lacy, boygenius and LDC Soundsystem — with other performers throughout the weekend including Fousheé, James Blake, L’Rain, Bartees Strange and Toro y Moi. Find more information, tickets and the rest of the lineup on their website.

Summer Smash

June 23-25, Seatgeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival has an eye-catching lineup with artists like Kid Cudi, Ice Spice, Future and Chicago’s very own G Herbo and Ausar. Find more information about the lineup and tickets on their website.

House Music Festival

June 24, Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn

This one-day festival highlights the diverse sounds of house music in its birthplace: Chicago. With DJ sets, discussion and Taste of Chicago pop-ups, this year’s House music festival will be one to remember. The party starts at noon on June 24 and goes until 8 that evening. Learn more on the Chicago DCASE website.

Pitchfork Music Festival

July 21-23, Union Park

Pitchfork Music Festival brings some of the best up-and-coming music talent spanning many genres to Chicago, featuring artists like Kelela, Koffee, Vagabon and Killer Mike, plus local artists including Ric Wilson, Sen Morimoto and Ariel Zetina. Tickets and the full lineup are available on the festival’s website.

Silver Room Block Party

July 29-30, Oakwood Beach

SBP is back for one entire weekend and in a new location. Bringing South Side summer energy to the rest of the city, the Silver Room Block Party proves to be a time to dance, laugh and reunite with the community. This year the Silver Room Block Party will be held at Oakwood Beach. Presale tickets are now available; more info on silverroomblockparty.com.

Lollapalooza

August 3-6, Grant Park

Three days of nonstop music, entertainment and good vibes, this year’s Lollapalooza will be headlined by Karol G, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Step into the sun and bond with friends and strangers over artists making a difference in the industry! Tickets and the rest of the lineup are on the official Lolla website.

Ruido Fest

August 19-20, Chicagoland Fairgrounds

Tickets are about to go on sale for Ruido Fest, which just announced its lineup’s first names on May 3. It’s set to feature headliners Kali Uchis and Juanes, plus performances from artists like Sabrina Claudio, Silverio, Loyal Lobos, Alemán and so much more. Find more information on the festival’s Instagram or website, and keep a lookout for Domingos en Vocalo’s coverage!

Written by Joshua X. Miller

