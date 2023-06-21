Chicago Festivals Arriving With The Summer Solstice

Pictured above: Toro y Moi at Pitchfork Music Festival 2022. Morgan Ciocca / Vocalo Radio

Festival season continues — stay in the know of what’s to come for a summer filled with fun!

With the official start of summer marked by the June 21 Summer Solstice, the months that follow have some exciting events and festivals throughout the city. Here are a few to keep in mind …

Lyrical Lemonade is hosting Summer Smash 2023 on June 23, 24 and 25. This year, the festival is being hosted at the SeatGeek stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Hear sounds of hip-hop from artists like Playboi Carti, Future and Kid Cudi, with special guest Lil’ Durk. For more information, visit the Summer Smash website.

The Logan Square Arts Festival is a three day showcase of the talents surrounding the community. The festival takes place on the first weekend of the summer on June 23, 24 and 25. Visual art, music venues, neighborhood restaurants and breweries are being highlighted. For more information, visit the Logan Square Art Festival website

Taking place over four weekends across varying locations in America, new concert series Re:SET will finally be in Chicago this weekend on June 23, 24 and 25. Re:SET was made as an artist and fan-friendly alternative to the standard summer concert experience, giving fans full sets from each artist on a single stage. For more information, visit the festival website.

Chicago House Music Festival is an event honoring the Chicago-born genre that swept the world. The event will consist of two parts. The first part will take place on June 23 at the Chicago Cultural Center for a conference with panel discussions related to House music. The second day of the festival will take place at Humboldt Park on June 24 with local Chicago House DJs such as Robert Owens, Roy Davis Jr. and NoshaLuv. For more information visit their website.

This year, the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life is celebrating their 30th year of providing culture, food and fun to their community. This year, the festival will take place in Washington Park from July 1 to 4. The festival will partner with the Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Fest, or the JSVFest. For more information, visit the festival website.

Returning for their fifth summer, Miche Fest is an event popularized as “Chicago’s Latino Festival.” The festival is known for its Micheladas, which is where the title “Miche Fest” originates from. Hosted by DJ Jesse El Grandote, with performances from artists such as Prince Royce, Natti Natasha and Gerardo Oritz, the event will take place at Harrison Park in Pilsen on June 24 and 25. For more information, visit their website.

Pitchfork Music Festival takes place on July 21 through 23 at Union Park. Highlights include Kelela, Koffee, Ric Wilson, JPEGMafia and Koffee. For more information visit the Pitchfork website here.

Fiesta Del Sol, presented by Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, is the largest festival of its kind, celebrating 50 years, Fiesta De Sol highlights Latino music, community and culture. The festival will take place from July 27 to July 30 in Pilsen on Cermak from Ashland to Morgan. For more information on the festival, visit their website.

Popularized as “Chicago’s Best Street Festival of the Summer,” Wicker Park Fest is a celebration of culture, food and art in the community. The event will take place on July 28, 29 and 30. For more information visit the festival website.

The 18th Annual Silver Room Sound System Block Party will take place on July 29 and 30 at Oakwood Beach on 39th Street. Their theme for this year’s festival is “Love to the World” to represent how the event expresses joy and love to their community. Performers include Mick Jenkins, Moonchild, DJ Mochi, Tall Black Guy and more. For more information on performers and experiences visit their website.

Lollapalooza takes place on Aug through 6 at Grant Park. The packed lineup includes names such as Bakar, Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$ and Tems. For more information, visit their website.

Ruido Fest, founded by Chicago’s Riot Fest, is the nation’s largest Latin American alternative festival. It takes place on August 19 and 20 at Addams/Medill Park in Little Village near Chicago’s west side. For more information visit the Ruido Fest website.

Written by Imani Warren

