Tyler, The Creator’s latest album sets the stage for independence, evolution and reclaiming identity during the pandemic.

Los Angeles native Tyler Okonma, more commonly known by his stage name Tyler, the Creator, released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost on Friday, June 24. The 16-track album features a grand set of collaborators, from Frank Ocean to Lil Uzi Vert to Pharrell Williams — to the singer’s own mother, Louisa Whitman. Samples run the gamut, as well: including a reference from the film Friday on JUGGERNAUT, and a sample of “Back Seats”, a 1994 slow jam by H-Town, tapped for “WUSYANAME.”

Tyler carries out an in-depth self-analysis by introducing the character Baudelaire, a 17th century poet and artist acting as a symbol for the rapper’s newfound worldliness. Call Me If You Get Lost provides listeners with a window into Tyler’s continuous evolution toward and exploration of self-awareness and acceptance.

The synth-heavy and emotive body of work offers a manifesto from the mind of its producer. And, while Tyler, the Creator had touched on primarily personal themes in previous albums – including adolescent isolation, heartbreak, power and growing up – the singer had yet to include a discourse on social issues. On “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler dives into sociopolitical issues — especially in “Manifesto,” where he comments on police brutality, racism, performative activism and cancel culture.

I was canceled before canceled was with Twitter fingers (Haha)

Protestin’ outside my shows, I gave them the middle finger – Tyler, the Creator, “Manifesto”

Through honest and transparent self-examination, Tyler, the Creator exhibits an understanding that he is no longer the loud-mouth teen publicly introduced by Odd Future. He has grown from into a serious artist with a refined platform and a purpose to speak the truth and, most importantly, to be true to himself.

Written by Genevieve Kyle

