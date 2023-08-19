Vocalo Radio

Chicago's Urban Alternative

Current track

Title

Artist

Bud Billiken Parade 2023: Audio Postcard

Written by on August 19, 2023

[image: The Morgan Park High School Marching Band in the 2017 Bud Billiken parade, Chicago, courtesy Chicago Sun-Times]

Chicago’s 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade was held on August 12 – marking the first full parade following the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.

Begun in 1929 by the Chicago Defender newspaper as a celebration of the city’s “unity in diversity,” the parade has now grown into the largest African American parade (and second largest parade of any kind) in the country. It’s held on the South Side every second Saturday of August and is known as a sign of summer’s ending and the beginning of the school year.

RELATED: “RARE JEWEL” COLOR FOOTAGE OF 1948 BUD BILLIKEN PARADE REDISCOVERED

“Rare Jewel” Color Footage Of 1948 Bud Billiken Parade Rediscovered

Last Saturday’s parade took place on a beautiful sunny summer day, filled with kids, families, music and dancers, plus cheering crowds along the whole route. Vocalo’s community and audio storytelling producer Ari Mejia was in attendance, and brings listeners a sound-rich dispatch from this year’s parade.

Audio Production by Ari Mejia

Intro Written By Morgan Ciocca

Related posts:

Justseeds Cooperative And The NRDC Fuse Art And Activism At EXPO Christopher LeMark Uses Coffee and Hip-Hop to Destigmatize Mental Health “Rare Jewel” Color Footage Of 1948 Bud Billiken Parade Rediscovered For Djedi Ohm, Tap Dance Is A Vessel For Catharsis Kimberly Dixon-Mays Explores the Power of Words Amber Marsh Highlights Humanity in Puppetry
Tagged as
Author

Vocalo Radio

Author's archive
You may also like

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Blue Beetle’

August 18, 2023

Khaliyah X Is Not Just Here ‘For The Summer’

August 18, 2023

For Alyssa Gregory, Dance Is A Vessel For Communication

August 17, 2023

Continue reading

Previous post

The Reel Critic Reviews ‘Blue Beetle’

Thumbnail