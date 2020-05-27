The Brothers Macklovitch Team Up For “Give Love To Get Some”

Brothers Alain and Dave Macklovitch, known as A-Trak and Dave 1 respectively, have joined forces to release new track. Successful in their individual careers, together they are blending their sound to make something unique.

The all-star duo has come together before for the occasional concert, but they are officially joining forces releasing music under the name The Brothers Macklovitch.

The new track “Give Love To Get Some” is the perfect blend of each artist’s specialty. Dave 1 is one half of the funk revival duo Chromeo. A-Trak is a world-renowned DJ and producer. Together, The Brothers Macklovitch have crafted a song that joins the horns and jam of funk music mixed with electronic beats and synths of A-Trak’s wheelhouse. A sort of Jamiroquai-meets-Tomorrowland.

The coming together of The Brothers Macklovitch was a highly-anticipated move and we’re ready for more.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens