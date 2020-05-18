Vocalo Radio

Brockhampton Shares Two New Tracks Ahead Of Future Album Releases

Written by on May 18, 2020

The rap group plans on releasing new tracks every week while they work on two upcoming albums. Listen quick, though, they’ll be gone soon.

Brockhampton released two new tracks over the weekend, ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted,’ exclusively on their YouTube channel after previewing them on their Technical Difficulties Twitch stream.

These new songs are not available on any platform other than their YouTube channel, and there is a chance they never will. A similar move came last week when the group released another pair of tracks, but were deleted when the new songs arrived. It’s expected that a similar thing will happen with this pair.

Brockhampton revealed they were working on two albums to be released later this year and will continue to drop songs weekly until the albums are available. The songs, as we heard through the grapevine, will not be featured on either album … making them exclusive releases until further notice.

Tune in and enjoy these tracks before they’re gone into the digital ether!

Listen to ‘M.O.B.’ and ‘twisted’ below.

Follow Brockhampton on Instagram and Twitter

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens

