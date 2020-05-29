Brittney Carter Drops Another Double-Hitter “What It’s Gone Be / Everything I Need”

Chicago’s best kept secret is back with more of the newest and freshest sounds of the city.

Quickly making a name for herself as one of the rappers to keep a close eye on, Brittney Carter has just released a new mixtape, the two-sided What It’s Gone Be / Everything I Need. The mixtape is a result of Carter’s continuing refinement of her work, going further and further with each drop.

Carter is a DIY rapper through and through, but in no way can she be considered amateur. Every verse seems to be delicately and meticulously constructed, with little to no time wasted space. The mixtape’s B-side Everything I Need, for example, has Carter endlessly flowing from verse to verse, giving neither the listener or herself any time to catch a breath. Her poetry-writing background shines throughout, making the tracks feel like poetry slams set to music.

Brittney Carter’s rapping is bold and unafraid to take risks. Coupled with her intelligent and poetic lyricism, Carter continues to raise the bar for rappers in Chicago and beyond.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens