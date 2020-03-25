Brittney Carter Drops New FreeWrite “We Are One”
Written by Seamus D on March 25, 2020
Chicago MC Brittney Carter is back again, with a new freestyle to keep us moving forward during these unprecedented and challenging times.
With a video that perfectly captures the strange emptiness of Chicago street’s during our “Shelter In Place Order” this freestyle is a refreshing reminder that no matter how complicated things get, music is always here to keep us together.
Tagged as brittney carter loop theory