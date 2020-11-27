For Brittney Carter, Success Means Doing What She Loves
Written by Vocalo Radio on November 27, 2020
Chicago-based artist Brittney Carter is making waves in the modern hip-hop scene – but she’s still the same book-loving, video game-playing person she has always been. On her new album “As I Am,” Carter talks through her own identity and making a name for herself.
Bekoe chats with Brittney Carter about “As I Am,” success and what listeners should take away from her debut album. Hear their conversation below …
Follow Brittney Carter on Instagram and Twitter, and stream “As I Am” below.
