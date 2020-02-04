Brittney Carter & Ang13 Talk Womanhood and Hip-Hop

Ang13 and Brittney Carter are some of the finest MCs in Chicago …

They sat down with Jill Hopkins to chat womanhood, songwriting and the art of hip-hop ….

Angela “Ang13 (13)” Zone is a veteran in Hip-Hop. From the age of 13, when it all started for her, she has gone from break-dancer, to graffiti writer, to emcee / producer. 13 also knows her way around a pair of technique turntables so there is no aspect of hip-hop that she does not know. Over the years, she has received her training in the culture through practice and execution. 13 still keeps her hand in every aspect of hip-hop, but music is the area in which she is most creative.

Brittney Carter is one of Chicago hip-hop’s best kept secrets. The Chicago South Sider started writing in 2014 when she discovered the Young Chicago Authors (YCA) writing workshops, where she learned from acclaimed poets Kevin Coval and Jamila Woods. In the last year, Carter’s flows have caught the eyes of some of hip-hop’s biggest names, and she has established a reputation as a fierce live performer, appearing alongside stars like Jay Rock and Chuck D.

Brittney Carter and Ang13 will be performing together on February 8th 2020 at our Winter Block Party.

RSVP HERE