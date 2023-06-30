Bri Miller Stands Her Ground On “Blame Game”

Los Angeles-based rising singer-songwriter Bri Miller is growing into her artistic identity, backed by a strong support system of creatives.

Bri Miller is a new and rising artist based in LA, with roots in Michigan and Chicago. Originally from Fenton, Michigan, she made her first album at 12 years old, with the help of a local radio station, and her early experiences in the industry included paid performances locally in Michigan at festivals, bars and more. She decided to continue her pursuit of music at Columbia College Chicago, where she truly found her artistic footing and was introduced to fellow aspiring musicians and producers.

“Moving from a small town to a city like that really opened my eyes and influenced my personal growth as an artist,” Miller said in an interview with Vocalo.

Bri Miller by Jack Rottier

After moving across the country to pursue her post-grad dreams in LA, she released her latest album Nice 2 Meet You on June 2. “Blame Game,” a standout single off the album, was added to Vocalo’s on-air rotation for June, and was featured as one of Bekoe’s top adds for the month. Inspired by a falling-out with a close friend and collaborator, the song serves to represent standing up for yourself and your truth.

Miller is supported by her hardworking team in her endeavors as an artist. She has a new project set to release in the fall, as well as music videos and singles.

“Each song I make is better than the last, and I’m very excited to see what the future brings!” Bri expressed.

In an interview with Vocalo, Bri Miller revealed more about the future of her career and her recent move.

Why did you decide to get into music?

Ever since I could talk I was singing. I always loved music at a very young age. My parents tell me I would hear a song and then figure out how to play it on anything I could get my hands on. I started playing guitar when I was seven, then piano from there.

What were you doing before you started making music?

I always wrote my own songs, as soon as I could play instruments. But before I started professionally recording/making music I was getting paid to perform locally around Michigan where I grew up, at local festivals and events, bars and restaurants, anywhere, really.

You’re originally from Fenton, Michigan. How does where you’re from affect your music or musical process, if at all?

Being from Fenton, Michigan … it’s a generally small town. But even so, there were still opportunities being so close to larger cities like Detroit. I worked with engineers and producers at a local radio station to make my first CD/album around 12 years old, performed at the Detroit Christmas tree lighting ceremony, did a live radio show with 95.5 radio station, and many more experiences that shaped my music journey and the way I thought about the music industry.

Photo by Jack Rottier

How do you feel your time in Chicago has shaped your music? Tell us a little bit about your time living here and your experience in the Chicago music scene!

I moved to Chicago when I was 17, fresh out of high school, to attend Columbia College Chicago to study music further. Moving from a small town to a city like that really opened my eyes and influenced my personal growth as an artist. Just seeing how people live outside of the town I grew up in had an impact, let alone all the creatives I met through the Chicago music scene. I started working with this producer I met at school and we instantly hit it off, having the same music taste and similar creative direction. We made and released a few songs that are still on all streaming platforms to this day. Then I took a break from releasing music for a while until I moved to LA.

Why did you decide to relocate from Chicago to LA?

I always knew I was going to end up in Southern California since I was a little girl, but once I graduated in 2021 I was ready to make the move along with a few friends and creatives I had met over the last four years living in Chicago.

How’s LA been for you so far? How does it compare to Chicago?

LA so far has been a rollercoaster. Overall my experiences out here have forced me to grow more in these last two years than my entire four years out in Chicago. I think meeting new people in the music scene who are more like me is what allowed me to feel comfortable and confident to really come into myself as an artist. Surrounding yourself with the right people or team that believes in you is necessary if you want to be successful in the music world.

What does the process of making a song look like for you, or does it differ for every song?

My process for creating is different with every song. For example, sometimes I randomly hear a certain melody in my head. Then I go straight to my voice memos and go from there, adding in different chords or sounds that I can then have a producer come in and bring my idea to life. Then other times, I hear a beat that someone sends me and if I get inspired by it I usually will immediately come up with different melodies and lyrics to go with it, or if I already have something specific I wanna write about I’ll write the lyrics first.

Photo by Tristan Gierek

Can you tell us a little bit about the person or experience “Blame Game” is based on?

“Blame Game” is actually inspired by a couple different people. It was mostly inspired by a falling out between me and the producer I mentioned earlier. Due to our falling out, I wasn’t able to release any of the music I had made with his beats. As a result, I started writing “Blame Game” and started drawing from other people in my life that I felt had done me wrong due to their inflated ego or narcissistic behaviors. So it really was a mix of a lot of things, but overall calling out people who let their ego get the best of them. Eventually, months later, he ended up reaching out to me and we squashed the beef, allowing me to release my latest project Nice 2 Meet You, which consists of seven songs I had made over the last year with his beats, including “Blame Game.”

What would you most want listeners to take away from listening to “Blame Game”?

What I really want listeners to take away from “Blame Game” is that, through all the disagreements you may have with people in your life, always speak up and stand your ground. Know your worth and never fold just because someone thinks they know it all. Sometimes people eventually come around, and sometimes they never do, but regardless, always speak your truth.

Was “Blame Game” your first music video? What is your creative process behind making a music video like this one?

“Blame Game” is my second music video ever released, and was filmed only a week and a half after the first video off the tape. My manager actually came up with the original concept of using all females to make a statement and match the vibe of the song, as well as who we should shoot with. Our friend Cayla had never directed a music video before, but we knew she had the skills to make it happen. Once we brought the idea to her, she ran with it and took it to a whole other level. She truly brought it to life with her creative direction and stylistic choices, establishing herself as a director.

What artists do you imagine working with in the future?

There are too many artists that come to mind when thinking about collaboration in the future. But I’ve always looked up to or could see myself working with artists such as Clairo, Remi Wolf, Jordan Ward, Still Woozy, Jhene Akio, Omar Apollo, Steve Lacy, SZA and many more.

Who most supports you in your endeavors?

Besides my family and friends who have always supported my music career from the beginning, I finally have established a team of creatives that not only believe in me but put in time and effort to help push the agenda. My manager Drew David, stylist and music video director Cayla Calderon, my engineer Myles Bryant, my main producer Jonah Bru, are the ones who are currently helping me put out the best music I’ve made yet, as well as bringing it to life.

What does the near future look like for your career?

I’m currently working on a few music videos for singles I am about to release in the near future, as well as the start of a new project I’m hoping to release in the fall. Each song I make is better than the last, and I’m very excited to see what the future brings!

Interview and written introduction by Imani Warren

Answers edited for length and clarity by Morgan Ciocca

