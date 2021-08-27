Chicago’s Brandon Markell Holmes & Rogue Vogue Drop Wildly Luscious EP, The Garden
Written by Ayana Contreras on August 27, 2021
Released on August 27 by toucan sounds, The Garden is the sticky sweet fruit of a collaboration between avant-r&b singer Brandon Markell Holmes (featured performer on Grammy-nominated Gorillaz album Humanz, ) and Rogue Vogue (a synth loving producer who’s recorded for labels such as Deep & Disco, The House of Disco, and French Express).
Each track is a steamy, lush exploration of disco, house and funk. “Someone Else” opens up like a hothouse flower, enveloping listeners in reverb and warm synths. “Garden” is an instantly infection afropop-inflected romp, and Holmes’s voice is soft and spicy as an orchid petal. “Gimme Time” is reminiscent of classic second wave Chicago house of the highest order, conjuring up images of Versace loafers and popped collars. The slightly distorted vibraphonic synth lines lend just enough heat and acid, while Holmes’s winsome vocals take us to the point of no return in a unresolved relationship.
The Garden is an EP that creates a sweaty, sweet dancefloor Eden, exactly where I want to be.
Listen to the EP here:
Written By Ayana Contreras
More From Vocalo:
- Chicago’s Brandon Markell Holmes & Rogue Vogue Drop Wildly Luscious EP, The Garden
- Damon Williams of #LetUsBreatheCollective Says Chicago Is A Place to Organize
- For Chicago’s T.Z. DUHH, The Effort Never Dies
- Michael Damani Returns With Powerhouse Single “Better Off”
- Late Summer Festival Season: Vocalo Photo Edit