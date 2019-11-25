Vocalo Radio

Book It Black To Bronzeville Brings Rakim To Chicago

Written by on November 25, 2019

Desiree Sanders is the Owner of Scrybes-N-Vybes literary consulting company and the Curator of “Book It Black To Bronzeville” book club. This club is bringing Hip Hop legend Rakim to Chicago for a live performance and a discussion of his new book “Sweat The Technique.” The event will take place on Saturday, 11/30, 6-9 pm at the Harold Washington Cultural Center (4701 South King Drive).  For more information, click here.

Listen to our interview with Desiree below:



