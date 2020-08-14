Body Language Brings Retro Soul Back With New Single “Perfection”

The Brooklyn-based quartet made a name for themselves for blending 80s retro soul and electro, revitalizing it for a modern audience. In anticipation for their fourth LP Travel Guide, a new single has dropped.

“Perfection” is everything we’ve come to expect from Body Language. A relaxed electronic beat works as the backbone, all the while vocalist Angelica Bess’s voice flows high and lofty, soulful and easy-going.

The music of Body Language sounds like it belongs in a different era, and at the same time, its injection of futuristic production make it timeless. This appears to be the case with their new LP Travel Guide releasing later this year. As the title suggests, this LP promises us to take our hand and guide us on a trip through music itself, telling an entire journey with just their songs.

But for now we must wait, and “Perfection” is the perfect song to keep us patient until then.

Travel Guide releases on October 9th on all platforms, and “Perfection” is now available everywhere.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens