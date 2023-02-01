The Return of Winter Block Party: Celebrating 15 Years of Vocalo!

Vocalo’s Winter Block Party is back — and this year is celebrating more than just music! 2023’s Winter Block Party will mark 15 years of Vocalo and highlight Chicago’s rich music and arts scene.

Official Winter Block Party artwork by Genevieve Boyle for Vocalo.

After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, Vocalo’s annual Winter Block Party is back — just in time to celebrate our station’s 15th anniversary!

Set for Saturday, Feb. 18, this year’s Winter Block Party is a free all-day, all-ages celebration of Chicago’s rich arts and culture scene, once again taking place at Metro and Smartbar. The return of the Block Party will be a year to remember, with performances from local artists and DJ sets to keep everyone grooving all day long, plus feature programming from community organizations and a local vendor marketplace.

The musical lineup includes performances from Mamii and Ausar, and DJ sets from Ayana Contreras, Jesse De La Peña, DJ Intel, DJ Charlie and All The Way Kay.

Young Chicago Authors will be providing poetry and songwriting workshops, live poetry performances and their hip-hop museum, and community vendors include Myron Laban, Windy City Racks and Reformed School. A full list of vendors and programming will be available soon.

The Winter Block Party is an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy great music, fun activities and positive vibes all day long. The official RSVP for the Winter Block Party is available now on the Metro’s website. We can’t wait to see you there!

Find more information on Vocalo’s events page.

Keep up with more of our events on Instagram Twitter

Written by Joshua X. Miller and Morgan Ciocca

More from Vocalo: