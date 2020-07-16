“Black and Mild” Photography Exhibition Sheds Life On Black Lives & Organizations

Chicago-based photographer Isaiah “ThoughtPoet” Veney brings his first black and white exhibit to The Silver Room in Hyde Park.

“Black and Milld” is a collection of portraits, candids, and documentative photographs that explore moments of Black lives in hood and urban areas. Inspired by the album “Food and Liquor” by Lupe Fiasco, ThoughtPoet intimately captures the contradictions and complexities of Black folx living in today’s world.

The exhibition is open from now until July 24 and the proceeds from sales will go to Black organizations such as Chicago’s BYP100, the #LetUsBreath Collective, and GoodKids MadCity.

In a press release, ThoughtPoet stated, “As Black folks we try our very best to escape our reality when we can – through embracing loved ones or just some type of self care. We try to calm our fears and negative thoughts with small celebrations that help us navigate all of the pain and trauma we endure on all sides of our lives. When I put together this project, that was my biggest focus, to create a reality of beauty and history of our lives.”

ThoughtPoet was previously named “best photographer from Chatham” by SouthSide Weekly, and he has stated that his works serves to be a message of truth through the arts.

AMFM founder Ciera McKissick had a previously scheduled exhibition at The Silver Room back in April that was unfortunately postponed due to Covid-19. When asked if she would be interested in curating work for the store once the reopening was announced, she knew she wanted to use the opportunity to give back.

“I wanted to feature specifically black and white photographs that included a mixture of candids and portraits of Black men and women, and highlight moments of Black people to showcase the layered complexities of Black people,” McKissick said in a press release. “The plight Black people face is not black and white and neither are our stories.

There is an online portfolio of the works for those not able to make it in-person due to safety concerns. You can inquire about works or how to donate at amfmpr@gmail.com.

Follow ThoughtPoet’s Facebook, Instagram and website! And check out The Silver Room on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and their website!

Written by Shelby Kluver