Isaac Ziman’s BKyard Boogie Brings Its Live Outdoor Sets To Chicago

Experience the ultimate boogie vibes in Chicago: BKyard Boogie comes to the Midwest! Vocalo’s Jesse De La Peña sat down with founder Isaac Ziman, AKA DJ Sir Isaac, to discuss.

The BKyard Boogie community event series is making its debut in Chicago on June 24. Originating out of Isaac Ziman’s Brooklyn backyard in 2018, BKyard Boogie is now a nationwide event series bringing together local artists to showcase their talents within their community.

“There’s so much talent in all these local scenes,” Ziman told Vocalo’s Jesse De La Peña. “I think it’s important to showcase and highlight people who are in these different communities and circles.”

Chicago’s event will feature live sets by Family Junket, Senite, and Bumbac Joe & The Mamakinas. Joining the lineup are local DJs who will be spinning infectious beats, including Vocalo’s Jesse De La Peña, Future Roots’ Fanita Banana, and Leja Hazer of Smartbar and Gramaphone Records. The event is thoughtfully curated by Sergio “Mano” Flores.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24, and immerse yourself in the electrifying Boogie experience right here in the heart of the Midwest. Advance tickets are available on the BKyard Boogie website.

Keep up with BKyard Boogie on Instagram

Written by Omi Salisbury

Interview and audio production by Jesse De La Peña

