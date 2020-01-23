WemmyMo Drops Video for Single “Big Big B’s”

WemmyMo is back with a brand new video and a flurry of bars …

Directed by Teddy Demask, the video finds Wemmy vibin’ out all over the city, hanging out the window of a car, and delivering lightning quick rhymes to the camera.

WemmyMo has been in heavy rotation on Vocalo these last six months and we’re loving watching this MC develop his writing chops.

Written by: Seamus Doheny