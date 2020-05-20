Bianca Shaw Comes Back With “Love Goes”

The Chicago artist continues to show off her musical versatility and lyrical genius with new song.

Bianca Shaw never stops amazing us.

When we last talked to Shaw she told us of her different influences growing up. A combination of singing at home and at church, and rapping along with her brother. She has gotten influences from all sides, and is not afraid to unbind herself from any single genre.

In her new track ‘Love Goes’ you can tell she tackles alternative rock, hip-hop and even pop, all held together seamlessly with her powerful lyrics of losing love.

Check out her new song ‘Love Goes’ and let her know that she is here to stay.

Written by Luis Mejia Ahrens