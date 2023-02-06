Beyoncé Tickets Not Happening? 30 Chicago Shows To Soothe The Sting

Maybe the show of the year isn’t the cards for everyone, but keep that energy while supporting the artists we love here at Vocalo!

Can we be real? Like, really real? Folks are out here putting together GoFundMe campaigns to procure Beyoncé tickets, despite the fact that LiveNation notes that demand for tickets to Queen Bey’s RENAISSANCE Tour is 800% more than available tickets. One fan claimed that such tactics “are safer than selling [their] kidney“, however, even if such die-hard fans somehow gather the funds to acquire tickets to the highly-anticipated concert, there just aren’t enough tickets to go around.

So, what’s a live music lover to do? Luckily, we live in one of the richest music scenes in the nation: in addition to our native talent, most tours come through town. Below is a round-up of 30 anticipated shows (that in many cases won’t require you to sell any organs)…

RELATED: theMIND Breaks Down Deluxe Album on Vocalo

RELATED: Keiyaa Works Towards Greatness

RELATED: Vocalo X Dende at SXSW

Written By Ayana Contreras

Research by Omi Salisbury and Ayana Contreras

More From Vocalo: