Beyoncé Tickets Not Happening? 30 Chicago Shows To Soothe The Sting
Written by Vocalo Radio on February 6, 2023
Maybe the show of the year isn’t the cards for everyone, but keep that energy while supporting the artists we love here at Vocalo!
Can we be real? Like, really real? Folks are out here putting together GoFundMe campaigns to procure Beyoncé tickets, despite the fact that LiveNation notes that demand for tickets to Queen Bey’s RENAISSANCE Tour is 800% more than available tickets. One fan claimed that such tactics “are safer than selling [their] kidney“, however, even if such die-hard fans somehow gather the funds to acquire tickets to the highly-anticipated concert, there just aren’t enough tickets to go around.
So, what’s a live music lover to do? Luckily, we live in one of the richest music scenes in the nation: in addition to our native talent, most tours come through town. Below is a round-up of 30 anticipated shows (that in many cases won’t require you to sell any organs)…
- Kaash Paige ft Amari Noelle – Lincoln Hall – February 10th
- theMIND, Brill & Clayton – The Promontory – February 15th
RELATED: theMIND Breaks Down Deluxe Album on Vocalo
- Nav ft. SoFaygo & RealestK – Aragon Ballroom – February 15th
- Lalah Hathaway – City Winery – February 16th, 17th and 18th
- Vocalo’s Winter Block Party (ahem!) – Metro – February 18th
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Aragon Ballroom – February 19th
- Christian JaLon & The C.J.’s w/ Alysha Monique – The Promontory – February 22nd
- Keiyaa w/Kara Jackson & Jada-Amina – Sleeping Village – February 24th
RELATED: Keiyaa Works Towards Greatness
RELATED: Vocalo X Dende at SXSW
- Kweku Collins – Sleeping Village – March 3rd
- Ja Rule and Ashanti – Chicago Theatre – March 4th
- Ari Lennox – House of Blues Chicago – March 8th and 10th
- Emotional Oranges – House of Blues Chicago – March 17th
- Scarface w/ Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick & EPMD, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino – March 17th
- The Roots – The Salt Shed – March 18th
- Eric Bellinger – Bottom Lounge – March 18th
- IBEYI – Thalia Hall – March 19th
- Raye – Schubas – March 19th
- J.I.D. & Smino – Aragon Ballroom – March 21st
- Maségo – The Salt Shed – March 24th
- WIZKID – United Center – March 24th
- Dvsn – Radius – March 30th
- Chiiild – Schubas – April 1st
- Marsha Ambrosius, Stokley & Raheem DeVaughn – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino – April 7th
- Dwele – City Winery – April 8th
- Adi Oasis – Sleeping Village – April 13th
- Alfa Mist – Thalia Hall – May 2nd
- Kali Uchis – Aragon Ballroom – May 15th and 16th
- Ella Mai – House of Blues Chicago – May 23rd and 24th
- Janet Jackson ft. Ludacris – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – May 27th
- Anita Baker and Babyface – United Center – June 30th
Written By Ayana Contreras
Research by Omi Salisbury and Ayana Contreras
