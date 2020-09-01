Bekoe, the illest on middays is back once more bringing us his top 5 tracks of this week.

Booman Forever – Woods

Not only does Booman Forever have a fantastic name but this record is specifically for the smokers. If you like to indulge in good high times and vibes, Booman Forever has the perfect record for you.

Jaas – Ring

I am obsessed with the vocals in this song. Jaas’s vocals will instantly grab your attention and immediately captivate you. They’ll haunt you; they’ll speak to you and they’ll get to you. They certainly got to me.

Josh K ft. Fabolous – So Tuff

Josh K recently linked up with the OG Faboulous to release this new single. I love this song and I especially love the visuals from the music video. The video features the behind-the-scenes photoshoot and even has a guest appearance from Josh K’s own wife as the photographer.

Nas ft. Lil Durk – Til The War is done

Chicago’s own Lil Durk has been rather busy this year. Earlier this summer, Durk appeared in Drake’s Laugh Now Cry Later. Now, Lil Durk is back with New York OG Nas on track from his latest album. You cannot miss this collaboration.

Polo G – Martin and Gina

There’s not much to say about this track. Polo G has made a name for himself in Chicago rap circles and he’s only bound to keep climbing. His latest album The GOAT really says it all. And his video for Martin and Gina? It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Written by Bekoe