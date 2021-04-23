While not every song submission we receive can make our In Rotation playlist, there’s still so much music worth listening to. Bekoe looked through our April Poised To Break Through playlist, and shares some of his favorites below.

Morgan Gold – Feathers

Storytelling is crucial for Chicago R&B/Pop singer Morgan Gold. Her latest EP “Spotlight” is all about both staying unique and sharing memorable stories through her melodic sound. If you enjoy the ambient pop and alternative sounds of New Jersey native 070 Shake, I can assure that you’ll love Gold’s latest single “Feathers.”

Senite – About You

Chicago multi-instrumentalist Senite put together a beautiful melody in which she explains how a single person can help one make it through the hardest of times (or change one’s mental perspective if things get toxic). Senite’s latest EP “Home” is part two of her EP Trilogy, and you can check out her latest single “About You” below.

Daggi – Lonely

Norwegian pop artist Daggi’s latest single “Lonely” will penetrate you emotionally, while making you dance all at once. As you listen to his third single release off of his forthcoming project Overthinking, you’ll then understand why Daggi is poised to break through the U.S. market in due time.

Chai Tulani – Grand Theft Auto Manifest

Love will make you do some crazy things. Chicago’s own Chai Tulani put together a fun single about finding ways to overcome any obstacle to find something you really want, even if it includes putting your game face on and getting it done GTA style.

G Lett – Swimming In Your Mind

London-based singer/songwriter G Lett repping Hackney is all about curating soulful vibes, but for his latest release, he managed to bring soul and funk together under one roof for his single “Swimming In Your Mind,” which can be found on his latest project Give Me That Funk.

Stream our entire Poised To Break Through playlist!

