Bekoe’s Top 5 Poised To Break Through: June 2021

Written by on June 23, 2021

For the month of June, Bekoe shares his top 5 Poised To Break Though selections! Read on to see what he has to say, and make sure to stream (and subscribe) to the full playlist below!

Pictured above: Centric

Cee Will – “Black Light

Louisiana vocalist Cee Will dropped off a silky single that’ll easily set the mood for love, affection and much-needed quality time. Her single “Black Light” has a mellow sound that’ll entice the soul and bring out your emotions that are hidden in the dark to the light. 

Friday Afternun – Trust

Chicago’s Friday Afternun returns with a new single that focuses on the most important relationship issue many couples face: and that’s Trust. His latest single has a tropical sound, melodies, and lyrical truth.

The Benj – Rest Of My Life

Hailing from Australia, The BenJ (who started out as a drummer), is now putting his rhythm to use vocally on top of some top-notch percussion. His single “Rest Of My Life” reassures the world that no matter where you are from and what you do, music is a love language that all can understand.

Centric Ft. Anna Moore – Sunday Drive

Centric and Anna Moore took me back down the path of memory lane with their single “Sunday Drive,” which has a 90’s vibe… and vibe is the keyword here. There’s not much singing, but the instrumental is very stimulating, and features a very melodic touch.

Ebanie – Tonight

If you’re looking for high-octane vocals with some added soul, you’ve found it. Singer/Songwriter Ebanie put together a serene single based on the kind of love that the lonely think about at night. 

Stream the full playlist below:

