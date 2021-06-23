For the month of June, Bekoe shares his top 5 Poised To Break Though selections! Read on to see what he has to say, and make sure to stream (and subscribe) to the full playlist below!

Pictured above: Centric

Cee Will – “Black Light“



Louisiana vocalist Cee Will dropped off a silky single that’ll easily set the mood for love, affection and much-needed quality time. Her single “Black Light” has a mellow sound that’ll entice the soul and bring out your emotions that are hidden in the dark to the light.

Friday Afternun – Trust



Chicago’s Friday Afternun returns with a new single that focuses on the most important relationship issue many couples face: and that’s Trust. His latest single has a tropical sound, melodies, and lyrical truth.

The Benj – Rest Of My Life



Hailing from Australia, The BenJ (who started out as a drummer), is now putting his rhythm to use vocally on top of some top-notch percussion. His single “Rest Of My Life” reassures the world that no matter where you are from and what you do, music is a love language that all can understand.

Centric Ft. Anna Moore – Sunday Drive



Centric and Anna Moore took me back down the path of memory lane with their single “Sunday Drive,” which has a 90’s vibe… and vibe is the keyword here. There’s not much singing, but the instrumental is very stimulating, and features a very melodic touch.

Ebanie – Tonight

If you’re looking for high-octane vocals with some added soul, you’ve found it. Singer/Songwriter Ebanie put together a serene single based on the kind of love that the lonely think about at night.

Stream the full playlist below:

More From Vocalo: