Bekoe’s Top 5 Honorable Mentions For June

Midday host Bekoe picks five of his favorite tracks from our digital mentions playlist for June, and it’s a straight vibe…

Ose – “OverFeel”

I’m pretty sure that with the current times we’re living in, many are overfilled with all sorts of emotions. Songstress Osè shines a little light on how she’s feeling and the emotions she’s been dealing with on a relationship level. For those in need of a little affection and understanding toward love, Osè’s single “Overfeel” is just what you asked for.

Naiko Oko – “I See Only You”

Canadian singer-songwriter Naiko Oko provides a soothing love connection on her latest release “I See Only You.” Her range of vocals has a vibrant feel, and the hook is super catchy.

Nina Tech – Starter Kit

If you’re in need of a boost of energy, Chicago rapper Nina Tech’s latest single “Starter Kit” will surely get the party started. It’s lyrically unfiltered and if you’re in need of blowing off some steam, turn the volume up and let the 808’s handle the rest.

FRIDAY AFTERNÜN – “222”

Chicago collective FRIDAY AFTERNÜN returns with a silky smooth release titled “222.” Their latest single has an uptempo but mellow vibe that’ll provide you peace of mind while listening.

Jennifair – “Dream”

When you mix Soul with serene vocals you get Southside native Jennifair’s newest single: “Dream.” This record is soothing, super addictive and will easily put you in a good mental place while dreaming about your lover or favorite friend. Take a listen and dream on!

Written By Bekoe