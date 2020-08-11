Bekoe’s Top 5 Songs Poised To Break Through This August

Our Midday Host Bekoe picks five of his favorite tracks from our Digital Features playlist for August , and, as per usual, he doesn’t miss…

P1– “BIG ON BIG”

Los Angeles native P1 does it big and comes through with a bouncy record that includes some fresh production that’ll have you tapping your feet. While listening, you’ll be consumed with L.A’s atmosphere and lingo, and understand P1’s passion towards doing it big!

Nikko Rogers – “Different”

Even though sample production never left, the art is making its way back into the industry in an impactful way. This time, Chicago native Nikko Rodgers spills his heart out over a Janet Jackson infused instrumental, in which he lets his love interest know he’ll be there any time and any place. You can also catch this single on his forthcoming album, Longevity, set to release August 15th.

Emcee Monte – “Lean On Me”

Emcee Monte is never afraid and he’s always willing to push a different sound, filled with positivity. Monte is a producer, DJ, songwriter, and spoken-word artist hailing from the South Side of Chicago, and for his latest release, he’s lending a shoulder that everyone can lean on.

Paris Nix – “Love Letter”

Multi-talented creatives are taking over the entertainment industry, and Paris Nix is no exception! Not only is he an actor, dancer and violinist, he’s also a soulful singer with a vocal range that’ll blow you away. His single “Love Letter” serves as an open invitation to love, but he makes everyone aware that even though he’s open for love, it doesn’t mean he’s vulnerable.

Paper Cranes – “Lovely”

If you’re looking for something that’s therapeutic and intimate, Paper Cranes is a Neo-Soul band with a beautiful single titled “Lovely” that can easily be dedicated to the love of your life, or to that special someone you’ve been keeping your eyes on.

Listen to All of Our Digital Feature Picks Below: