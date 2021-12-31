Vocalo Radio

Bekoe’s Top 12 Chicago Tracks of 2021

Written by on December 31, 2021

Pictured above: Mother Nature by Nicci Briann Aponte, courtesy of the aritst.

2021 was a year of incredible releases from Chicago and beyond. Check out these 12 local songs to finish out the year in music strong…

Mornings and “Windy City Hour” host Bekoe went through his on-air rotation to bring listeners 12 songs by local artists like Femdot, Brittney Carter and Mother Nature he had on repeat all year long. Stream them now below, and make sure to add the playlist to your Spotify libraries!

1. Ro Marsalis – “Do Not Disturb”

2. FLEX SINATRA – “Same”

3. Femdot – “Back On Road”

4. Mother Nature – “LOVE GO” (feat. Boathouse, Brittney Carter & Freddie Old Soul)

5. OG Stevo – “Hollywood”

6. JAAS – “Why”

7. Rashida Briana – “Baby You”

8. Brittney Carter – “Head High” (feat. B. Lin & Joel Q)

9. D2x – “Adult Swim” (feat. Ro Marsalis)

10. Gold Haze & PeeweeDaPlug – “Say My Name” (feat. Just Adam)

11. Sydny August – “How Does It Feel?”

12. Ausar – “Vanity” (feat. Femdot)

Thumbnail