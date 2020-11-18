We receive hundreds of music submissions each month, and while we can’t add all of them to our on-air rotation, these are too good not to show some love.

Here are some of Bekoe’s favorite tracks from this month.

Grace Blackford – Something More

Chicago vocalist Grace Blackford is predominately focused on jazz, but she struck a new tune and discovered something more with her latest single release. As you listen below you’ll hear how Grace, gracefully infused R&B and Pop under one roof for a compelling listen.

Au Gres – Nervous

If you’re looking for something that’s refreshing or relaxing, Michigan talent Au Gres has exactly what you’re looking for. Au Gres finds himself delivering a vibrant mesh between his mellow vocals and lively instrumental. To feel at peace, let go of your nerves and check out his latest offering below.

Jay Renee’ – Say Less

North Carolina songstress Jay Renee’ has vocals on vocals on vocals, and her latest single “Say Less” packs an R&B punch. Check it out below and after listening feel free to add Jay’s single to your preferred playlist.

Cris DaShon – Resume

I’ve been watching Chicago native Cris DaShon for quite a while, and he’s by far one of the most consistent artists on the music scene. What I enjoy most is how he’s super persistent. Whether people are listening or not Cris Da Shon is going to resume and deliver his product to the masses, and his latest release is his testament to that.

Gold Hippy – Groovn

New York native known as Gold Hippy has an intriguing sound that’ll bring light to a dark room. Hippy’s energetic tone, and up-tempo rhythm is surely a groove, and his latest single “Groovn” will get you moving as soon as you hit the play button. The production has a sway to it, and Gold Hippy’s eccentric vibe is one for the books.