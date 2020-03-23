Bekoe Drops His Top 5 Picks Of The Week for March 23rd

If you’ve yet to tune in and hear me live Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You’re truly missing out, But, no worries. I’ve put together a small list that consists of 5 songs that have turned into my favorite during this week.

You can take a listen to the podcast via Spotify for the full experience, and read more below.

5. Afro Kitty – Bubbly Ft. ShowYouSuck

Chicago native Afro Kitty linked with Chicago OG ShowYouSuck for a bubbly new single filled with fun , and a catchy beat. What I like most about this record is how it’ll help you perfect your whistling skills.

4. Chanelle Tru – Face It

Chanelle Tru is a multi-talented Chicago artists that raps, sings, dances, and can provide a live performance like no other! Tru’s latest single “Face It” produced by Yayo Productions has a thumping 808 baseline that easily fits Chanelle’s charismatic flow, and unfiltered lyricism that showcases her wild side, and she lands at Number 4 for my Top 5 picks of the week.

3. Mamii – Nobody Multi-talented Chicago artist Mamii started writing, playing the guitar, and piano at the age of 15. 3 years later Her vocals are flawless and her latest single “Nobody” captured my attention from the first time I listened. Her melodies and in-sync backup vocals will have you humming her latest tune in no time.

2. Joel Q – Big Dreaming ft. Audrey Valentine

Chicago is filled with talented lyricist and South Side native Joel Q finds himself dreaming big in a big city full of dreams. His latest single off his album “Crazy Road to Glory” features soothing vocals from Audrey Valentine, and during a time of crisis positivity is key.

1. Mahalia – What You Did ft. Common & Ella Mai

British singer songwriter Mahalia connected with New York OG Camron as well as British singer Elle Mai for an interesting remix titled “What You Did.” This song is a remake based off Camron’s 2002 hit record “Oh Boy” featuring Juel Santana. What I enjoy most about listening to this record is how Mahalia flipped the original record into an R&B jam.