Bekoe Drops His Top 5 Picks Of The Week for March 23rd

Written by on March 23, 2020

If you’ve yet to tune in and hear me live Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You’re truly missing out, But, no worries. I’ve put together a small list that consists of 5 songs that have turned into my favorite during this week.

You can take a listen to the podcast via Spotify for the full experience, and read more below.

5. Afro Kitty – Bubbly Ft. ShowYouSuck

800x800bb.jpeg

Chicago native Afro Kitty linked with Chicago OG ShowYouSuck for a bubbly new single filled with fun , and a catchy beat. What I like most about this record is how it’ll help you perfect your whistling skills.

 

4. Chanelle Tru – Face It 

thumbnail+(1).jpeg

Chanelle Tru is a multi-talented Chicago artists that raps, sings, dances, and can provide a live performance like no other! Tru’s latest single “Face It” produced by Yayo Productions has a thumping 808 baseline that easily fits Chanelle’s charismatic flow, and unfiltered lyricism that showcases her wild side, and she lands at Number 4 for my Top 5 picks of the week.

3. Mamii – NobodyIMG_8875.JPGMulti-talented Chicago artist Mamii started writing, playing the guitar, and piano at the age of 15. 3 years later Her vocals are flawless and her latest single “Nobody” captured my attention from the first time I listened. Her melodies and in-sync backup vocals will have you humming her latest tune in no time.

2. Joel Q – Big Dreaming ft. Audrey ValentineIMG_0081.jpg

Chicago is filled with talented lyricist and South Side native Joel Q finds himself dreaming big in a big city full of dreams. His latest single off his album “Crazy Road to Glory” features soothing vocals from Audrey Valentine, and during a time of crisis positivity is key.

1. Mahalia – What You Did ft. Common & Ella MaiMahalia What You Did Remix on Vocalo

British singer songwriter Mahalia connected with New York OG Camron as well as British singer Elle Mai for an interesting remix titled “What You Did.” This song is a remake based off Camron’s 2002 hit record “Oh Boy” featuring Juel Santana. What I enjoy most about listening to this record is how Mahalia flipped the original record into an R&B jam.

 

 

 

 

