Bekoe shares his five favorite tracks from this month’s Poised to Break Through selections. See what he had to say and stream the full playlist below!

J Lamar – “Wise Words“

Chicago native J Lamar uses a wise choice of words for his latest single that blends two instrumentals in one. While listening you’ll hear him drop gems on how to overcome obstacles and challenges. Hopefully while listening a few of his wise words stick out and help you through your day.

Loovy. – “All Day“

If you’re looking for something with high energy, Chicago native Loovy. has an amp-up single that’ll help pump your adrenaline all day! His latest single has an uptempo instrumentation and anthem sound.

Jackie Faye (feat. Chow Mane) – “Jackie Faye Adventures”

Jackie Faye is well-seasoned Asian rap artist that’s ready to go bar-for-bar with the best of them. In her latest single, “Jackie Faye Adventures” featuring Chow Mane, she delivers bars and blends both American and Asian culture into one hard-hitting record to remember. Grab a set of headphones and take a hike through “Jackie Faye Adventures” below via Spotify.

D-Taye (feat. Nicki Nicole) – “Feel So Alive”

When you’re happy and feeling alive sometimes you just wanna scream and shout, but in this case D-Taye put his feelings inside a joyful song that showcases angelic vocals from Nicki Nicole. The two seamlessly infused bars and vocals on a track that’ll put a smile on your face, and remind that life itself is a gift.

Luan Mei – “Elements”

Here’s a little secret — I enjoy listening to pop music, and some sounds enlisted in Luan Mei’s latest single “Elements” popped out and struck my attention from the moment I pressed play. Luan’s vocals and melodies are top notch, and the production behind her latest single was crafted perfectly. There’s a lot of different elements that artists need to touch in order to present to a great record, and Luan Mei touched them all.

Stream the full Poised to Break Through playlist now below!