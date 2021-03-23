Bekoe shares with us his top 5 favorite tracks from our Poised to Break Through selections this month. See what he had to say below!

Geno Pacino – “Moment Of Praise“

Chicago native Geno Pacino took out time to give praise and to show his appreciation to the man above along with King Chaz for his latest single “Moment Of Praise.” Pacino has been on the Chicago music scene pushing his career forward, and hearing him step outside his box speaks volumes. Tap the play button below and take moment to yourself to give praise.

Easley Person – “B-Side”

Chicago West Side native Easley Person unloads his single “B-Side,” which has a mood-setting production attached to it, and Person’s melodic abilities gives this song an added vibe. Take a listen to “B-Side” below, and I hope you enjoy things as much as I did. Make sure to add it to your preferred playlist.

NePh – “Give Me A Reason“

Chicago Southside Emcee known as NePh delivers a short but sweet single for “Give Me A Reason.” As you listen, you’ll hear him briefly detail some background about his significant other while keeping things chill.

Kingsley Ray – “Replay“

It’s always refreshing listening to R&B, especially when it’s from an artist you’re new to. Kingsley Ray’s latest single “Replay” is an intimate song that focuses on catering to his loved one and letting things play out the right way.

Maffy Miller – “Trippin“

Anytime I hear tropical sounds, I’m the first to head over to the dance floor; and Maffy Miller’s single “Trippin” has a smooth reggae sound that’ll surely penetrate your soul.

Stream the full Poised to Break Through playlist now below…