Refresh your summer playlists with these underground artists you’ll want to know about. Mornings host Bekoe shares with us his five favorite tracks from this month’s Poised to Break Through artists. Read what he had to say and stream the full playlist below!

Pictured: Loovy.

Maserati Majors – “Bape”

From VA to NC, Maserati Majors is an artist to keep an eye on. His flow, delivery, and choice of production for his latest single release “Bape” is great introduction to those who may be unfamiliar toward what he’s bringing to the forefront.

Loovy. feat. Katori Walker – “High Life”

Chicago native Loovy. connects with Cali artist Katori Walker for a positive release that’s all about uplifting and helping people overcome the lows and enjoy the “High Life.” Loovy latest offering has a summertime feel that was orchestrated and produced by Six6th Ave.

Microwave_T90 – “Falling Out of Love”

As producer/singer and songwriter Microwave_T90 exposes his many talents. He unloads a new single in which he states, “To be honest the song came out of thin air. I was producing a beat and then the lyrics just started flowing out.” His song “Falling Out Of Love” is a record many can vent, and play when their emotions is running high and love is on the edge of being lost.

Flaconnect – “Lucid”

Canada has always had its way with the music industry. Emerging from the Canadian music scene is an upcoming artist known as Flaconnect, who recently debuted his first single which promotes living your dreams and taking control of your destiny, titled “Lucid.”

Lowdown Brass Band – “Glorious”

Chicago’s Lowdown Brass Band returns with a new project release, titled “The Reels Sessions.” The band put together a single infused with hip hop, vocals and their signature brass sound. “Glorious” is just as it sounds — triumphant and victorious.

Stream Poised to Break Through on Spotify below…

