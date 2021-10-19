Vocalo Radio

Jaas Delves Into Soul-Filled Debut “Unavailable”

Written by on October 19, 2021

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Jaas released Unavailable on Oct. 18, a heartfelt EP filled with soul and pounding bass.

Interview originally aired on 91.1 FM, 11:00 a.m. CST on Oct. 19, 2021

In a conversation with mornings host Bekoe, Jaas delves deep into her upbringing, a time marked by travel and change as she moved multiple states before ending up in Chicago. She describes how years singing in church from a young age laid the groundwork for her musical career, as well as her contemporary and ’90s R&B influences.

As Bekoe wrote in a review of her July 2020 single “Ring,” “Jaas’ vocals will instantly grab your attention and immediately captivate you. They’ll haunt you; they’ll speak to you and they’ll get to you. They certainly got to me.” These words continue to ring true as Jaas grows and progresses as an artist.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Thumbnail