Bekoe Delivers His Top 5 picks of the week

If you’ve yet to tune in and hear me live Monday – Friday from 10am-2pm. You’re truly missing out, But, no worries. I’ve put together a small list that consists of 5 songs that have turned into my favorite during this week.

Take a look and listen below to hear my latest picks as well as see who landed at number one!

5. Alex Banin – Nightmare

Born in London and raised in New York, Alex Banin found herself in Chicago at 18 years old, where she first began to make music. With inspiration from artists such as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, and Frank Ocean, Alex created her own unique and unfiltered sound.

4. Saeed – Northside

SAEED, He’s a 20 year old rapper, singer, songwriter and producer from Uptown Chicago, His debut EP “My Unorthodox Love” in which he used real-life experiences released in February and his track Northside which is also on his debut EP lands at Number 4

3. Rasaan Khalil – Let Go Let God ft. Snowy Joey

Rasaan Khalil and Snowy Joey hail from Chicago’s Austin and Roseland areas, and they created a song that serves as an anthem to the city of Chicago despite the obstacles and adversity.

2. Audrey Valentine – Say Yes ft. Richie Wes

She’s repping Chicago’s southside, and she’s a singer, songwriter, with a truly unique voice. She goes by the name of Audrey Valentine, Audrey also celebrates her birthday with an event that raises awareness every year, to help give to the less fortunate, and her song Say Yes ft. Richie Wes comes in at Number 2

1. Goody – Everytime Ft. Jeremih

Englewood native known as Goody gained his musical influence by taking after his cousin who produced records for Lupe Fiasco and much more. For his latest release Goody connected with Chicago hitmaker Jeremih for a soothing single titled “Everytime”

Written By Bekoe